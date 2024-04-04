‘I Love Her Very Much’ – Nollywood Actor, Uzee Usman Speaks On Relationship With Funke Akindele

Advertisement

Nollywood actor, Uzee Usman, has spoken about his relationship with his senior colleague, Funke Akindele, and his experience working on the 2023 hit movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in an interview with Legit, said playing ‘Adamu’ in the movie was one of the most challenging characters he has played in the movie industry.

However, Funke made the role interpretation easier for the cast.

He said, “It is one of the most challenging characters I have played although Funke as a director made it easier for us because we were working and having fun. She helped us to interpret our roles.”

Speaking on his relationship with Funke, Usman said, “I knew her before the production of A Tribe Called Judah but we were not close. She is someone who appreciates people and speaks to them with respect. After the movie, we became very close and I love her very much because of the way she loves people around her.”

Usman also reacted to the complaints by some fans that some deserving actors were not nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

He said: “I think the reason some people are complaining is because the award is focused on the viewers’ choice. It is the movie the people love the most that the fans expect to be there. I understand that it is complicated at times because it is humans that are the judges. So, they are not perfect but they are trying. I am hopeful that A Tribe Called Judah will win some awards.”