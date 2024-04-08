Why I Dumped Labour Party For PDP — New Edo Dep Gov

Advertisement

The newly inaugurated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, has revealed why he abandoned the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Omobayo, he joined PDP because the party holds the promise of a brighter political future for him.

His switch comes on the heels of the impeachment of Philip Shaibu.

In a revealing interview on Channels Television’s “Politics Today,” he shared insights into his political maneuvering, highlighting his alignment with the PDP’s vision and his support for Asue Ighodalo’s gubernatorial bid in the upcoming September 21 Edo Governorship election.

His ascension to the deputy governor’s office is seen as a strategic move, aligning with the political calculus to bolster Ighodalo’s campaign against formidable opponents like Olumide Akpata of the LP and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Godwins reflected on his time with the Labour Party, noting a drastic shift from its 2023 electoral stance, marked by internal conflicts and a departure from its core values.

These issues, he said, led to his defeat in the race for the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency seat in the Federal House of Representatives, ultimately guiding his decision to leave the LP.

On the other side of the political divide, the ousted Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has vehemently opposed his impeachment, labelling it a direct assault on the tenets of democracy.

Shaibu’s removal on April 8, 2024, severed his long-standing political partnership with Governor Godwin Obaseki, signalling a tumultuous phase in Edo’s political narrative.