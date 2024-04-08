We Will Close Down Your Stores If You Don’t Comply – Lagos State Sends Directive To Supermarkets

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has warned supermarkets and grocery stores to display price tags on all products or face the possibility of closure.

The government warned that they would seal establishments that refuse to comply with their directive.

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) gave the warning as a measure to enhance transparency and safeguard consumers from potential price exploitation.

The Agency explained that the initiative aims to prevent misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale, fostering a more straightforward and consumer-friendly shopping experience.

“LASCOPA’s warning aims to ensure transparency and protect consumers from potential price exploitation as non-disclosure of price tags can lead to misunderstandings and inconvenience at the point of sale,’’ the statement read in part.

The General Manager of LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo emphasized that the absence of price tags on products infringes upon consumer rights and violates the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency Law.

He argued that the lack of transparency stops consumers from making informed purchasing decisions.

Solebo further highlighted that these practices are in direct contradiction with the Consumer Protection Act, which requires the clear display of prices for goods and services to facilitate informed consumer choices.