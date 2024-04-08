U.S. Election: Trump Rejects National Abortion Ban, Says Up To States To Decide

Advertisement

Republican presidential hopeful, Donald Trump has articulated a definitive stance on the divisive issue of abortion rights in the United States, advocating for states to individually determine their abortion laws.

Naija News reports that in a recent statement released via a video on his Truth Social network, Trump distanced himself from advocating for a nationwide abortion ban, a topic that has seen him send mixed messages over the course of his campaign.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both,” Trump stated.

“Whatever they decide must be the law of the land, in this case, the law of the state,” he added.

His comment comes amid ongoing speculation regarding Trump’s position on abortion, further stoked by a New York Times report suggesting Trump’s consideration of a 16-week national abortion ban—a notion he appeared to reject with his latest comments.

The abortion debate has been reignited following the 2022 Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that previously secured federal abortion rights.

The decision has led to a patchwork of state laws, with some states enacting stringent bans and others, such as Maryland, safeguarding abortion access.