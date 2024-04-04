US Election: Voters In Battleground States Prefer Trump Over Biden – WSJ

Advertisement

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2024 presidential election, US former President, Donald Trump, appears to be gaining an edge over President Joe Biden in almost all the critical battleground states, according to a new poll released by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that with seven months remaining until the election, the survey highlights Trump’s advantage in six out of seven key states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina, which are considered pivotal for securing the presidency.

The poll shows Trump enjoying a notable six-point lead over Biden in North Carolina when third-party and independent candidates are included in the ballot. Similarly, Trump is ahead with a five-point lead in Arizona, a four-point margin in Nevada, and holds a three-point lead in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In Georgia, Trump leads by a narrow one-point margin, while he and Biden are neck-and-neck in Wisconsin.

These findings are significant, considering Biden’s narrow victory over Trump in all the aforementioned battleground states, except North Carolina, during the 2020 presidential election.

However, the current survey also reveals Biden’s negative job performance rating across all seven battleground states, signalling challenges for the incumbent president’s re-election campaign.

Contrastingly, the poll indicates a generally favourable opinion among voters regarding Trump’s tenure in the White House, with Nevada being the only state where voters expressed a less favourable view.

The respondents showed greater trust in Trump to manage key issues such as the economy and immigration, whereas Biden was the preferred choice for handling abortion-related concerns.

Another aspect highlighted by the survey is the growing concern over Biden’s physical fitness for the presidency. Approximately 48% of voters believe Trump is more fit to serve as president, compared to only 28% who view Biden as having the necessary mental and physical fitness to endure another four-year term.

These early polling results provide a snapshot of the electoral landscape as the nation gears up for the 2024 election, suggesting a competitive race in the key battleground states that could ultimately determine the outcome.

Both campaigns will likely intensify their efforts to win over undecided voters and solidify their positions in these critical regions in the coming months.