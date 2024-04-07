US Election: American Actor, The Rock Refuses To Endorse Biden For Second Term

Advertisement

American actor Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has publicly announced his decision not to endorse President Joe Biden for a second term.

The actor and professional wrestler, who had backed Biden in the 2020 elections, revealed his current position in a recent interview with Fox News.

Johnson expressed his disillusionment with the current state of affairs in America, stating, “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no.”

Naija News reports that he retained his characteristic optimism about the nation’s prospects, emphasizing his belief in the possibility of improvement and the power of unity to overcome current challenges.

Reflecting on his 2020 endorsement of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Johnson noted that, given his influential status, his decision was based on what he deemed best at the time.

Yet, moving into the upcoming election cycle, he has decided to adopt a more private approach to his political affiliations, stating, “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time… I will not do that.”

Highlighting a desire to bridge divisions within the country, Johnson emphasized his goal to “bring this country together” and stated his intention to keep his voting preferences between himself and the ballot box.

He articulated a lack of trust in politicians but a profound faith in the American electorate, affirming his readiness to support whomever the public chooses as president wholeheartedly.