JUST IN: Court Orders Remand Of Emefiele In EFCC Custody

The Ikeja High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The court also directed that Emefiele’s co-defendant, Henry Omoile, be held at Kirikiri Prison, both awaiting a ruling on their bail set for Thursday, April 11.

Presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, the court’s decision followed the hearing of bail applications from the defendants’ counsel, Lebi Lawal.

Lawal advocated for Emefiele’s release on self-recognizance or under liberal bail conditions, considering his status and the nature of the charges.

Similar leniency was requested for Omoile, emphasizing the need for fair treatment in the legal process.

The EFCC’s representation, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo, did not object to the bail plea but left the decision to the court’s discretion, highlighting the judiciary’s autonomy in such matters.

Naija News reports that Emefiele was arraigned before the court to face charges related to the alleged misuse of his position and the allocation of billions of dollars.

According to the charge sheet, dated April 3, 2024, and with the reference ID/23787c/2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused Emefiele of abusing his authority in Lagos between 2022 and 2023.