Eid-El-Fitr: We Will Not Leave Security To Chance – Gov Bago Reassures Citizens

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to the security of lives and properties within the state.

Making this promise while felicitating with Muslim faithful ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Governor assured that his government would not leave anything to chance in securing lives and properties.

Naija News reports that in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, Governor Bago reiterated his vision for a “New Niger,” an initiative poised to foster a more secure, prosperous, and united Niger State.

He appealed for all citizens’ collective support and understanding in actualizing this transformative agenda.

“I want to use this opportunity to restate our commitment to achieving the ‘New Niger’ policy of our administration, and we are calling for the support and understanding of all citizens,” he stated.

Emphasizing Eid-el-Fitr’s essence as a time for love, tolerance, and goodwill, the Governor urged Muslims to embody the virtues of piety, patience, tolerance, perseverance, humility, and self-denial beyond the Ramadan season.

He encouraged the Muslim ummah to maintain their devotion to Allah and adhere to the teachings of the Quran and Hadith for the betterment of society.

Governor Bago further stressed the importance of continuous prayers for enduring peace within Niger State and the nation at large.