Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Date For Eid-El-Fitr In Nigeria

The Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has declared that the celebration of the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr in Nigeria will take place on Wednesday, 10th April as the new crescent was not sighted in the country on Monday night.

By implication, the Muslim faithful in the country would observe the Ramadan fast on Tuesday.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who is the President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, said the decision is based on the report of National Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the new moon was not sighted.

According to a statement on Monday evening, signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs to the Sultanate Council, Prof Sambo Junaidu, the council accepted the report and accordingly declared Wednesday, April 10, 2024, as the first day of Shawwal 1445AH.

“His Eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

“The Sultan, while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress, and development of the country, also wishes all Muslims a happy Eid-El-Fitri,” the statement read.

Naija News earlier reported that authorities have confirmed that the crescent moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia, so Eid Al Fitr will be commemorated on Wednesday, the 10th of April 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

The sighting of the moon signals the end of the annual Ramadan fast for Muslim faithful across the world.