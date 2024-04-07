Petrol Scarcity: NNPC Cautions Against Panic Buying

Advertisement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that it is taking significant steps to resolve the current petrol shortage affecting Lagos and its environs.

Naija News reports that a statement released by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Limited, Olufemi Soneye, stated that the company had identified and addressed the issue causing the petrol scarcity, and normalcy is expected to return to the affected areas promptly.

Soneye explained, “The tightness in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply that some filling stations in Lagos experienced was due to a problem in one of the depots in the area. Our retail arm, NNPC Retail Limited, has resolved the issue, and we anticipate that by tomorrow, the situation will have normalized within the affected regions.”

He further urged motorists in Lagos to refrain from panic buying, reassuring them that NNPC Limited is fully committed to ensuring a continuous and sufficient supply of petroleum products.

“All hands are on deck to maintain the supply of petroleum products in the area,” Soneye added, emphasizing the company’s dedication to preventing consumer inconvenience.

According to reports, petrol was actively being lifted at numerous depots, and filling stations with available commercial stocks were open for business, serving motorists and other users.