‘You Lack The Presence Of Mind To Reenact What Happened In Senegal’ – Obono-Obla Blasts Atiku

Former presidential aide, Obol Okoi Obono-Obla, has slammed former the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, over the comment on the Senegal election.

Naija News reported that Atiku while congratulating Bassirou Diomaye Faye on his victory, suggested that Nigerian opposition parties must unite to remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He highlighted the significance of democracy, emphasizing its superiority as the best form of government and praising Senegal’s electoral process as a model for others.

However, in a statement on Saturday, Obono-Obla said the former vice president has a poor sense of political history.

He stressed that Atiku lacks the presence of mind to reenact what happened in Senegal or the discipline to form an opposition political party like the formation of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2013.

The statement read, “Atiku left the PDP in 2007 to join the Action Congress formed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which gave him the platform to contest the 2007 presidential race against President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“Atiku was therefore initially part of the discussion between Former President Muhammadu Buhari, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other opposition figures way back in 2009 to come together and form a broad national coalition to defeat the behemoth which the PDP had become then.

“A rolling stone never gathers any moss. He certainly lacks the presence of mind to reenact what happened in Senegal or the discipline to form an opposition political party reminiscent of what happened in Nigeria in 2013 with the formation of APC by the merging of opposition political parties.”