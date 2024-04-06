Photo: General Overseer Defrauds Church Member N3.9 Million In Kwara

Advertisement

The General Overseer of CAC Freedom City Prophetic and Deliverance Ministry, Adeniyi James, in Ilorin, Kwara State, has been arrested by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for allegedly defrauding a member of the church to the tune of N3,980,000.

Naija News reports that the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday, disclosed that the clergyman was arrested on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Oyewale said the victim, Oluwole Babarinsa, had in a petition to the commission, alleged that James called him out during a church programme sometime in 2021 that he had a revelation that he would travel abroad.

According to the petitioner, the cleric, when giving the revelation, asked him about his preferred country, to which he replied, “Canada”.

Babarinsa said that he had to sell some of his property and took some loans before he could raise N3,980,000, which he gave the prophet to facilitate his quick relocation to Canada with his friend in Lagos.

The petitioner further said that the prolonged waiting with no result, made him to query the prophet’s vision, prompting him to ask for a refund of his money.

He said that all efforts and plea to the pastor to refund his money yielded no positive result.

The petitioner said, “Thereafter, we struck an agreement to talk later to perfect arrangements for the trip.

“The prophet later told me that he had a friend in Lagos who could help me facilitate my relocation to Canada, but for N1.7 million and N2.5 million for processing of flight ticket and travel documents, respectively.”

The EFCC said that the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.