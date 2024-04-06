Electricity Hike: What To Do If Disco Fails To Provide Power For 20 Hours – Tinubu’s Aide Reveals

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said Nigerians can petition for a downgrade if the Disco fails to provide 20 hours of power for Band ‘A’ electricity consumers.

Many Nigerians have expressed outrage at the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s increase in the electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

Naija News reported that the Vice Chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni, on Wednesday announced that the increase will see the customers paying N225 kilowatt per hour (KW/h) instead of the current N66.

Customers under Band A are those who enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily.

Under the Band classification, customers in Band A enjoy 20-24 hours of electricity supply daily, subscribers in Band B enjoy 16 to 20 hours, while those in Band C enjoy 12 to 16 hours daily.

Also, Band D subscribers benefit from eight to 12 hours of electricity consumption daily, while Band E subscribers only enjoy four to eight hours.

In a post via X, Onanuga shared some frequently asked questions on the new tariff review, stressing that not all electricity users are affected by the new policy.

He added that those in Band’ A’ can apply for a classification change if Disco failed to provide power for 20 hours.

He wrote, “Here are the things we need to know about the minor electricity tariff adjustment. 85 per cent of electricity users are not affected. Those affected can petition for a downgrade if the Disco fails to provide power for 20 hours.”