PDP NWC Rejects Amended Rivers Caretaker Committee List

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the alleged amended list of Caretaker Committee members.

Governor Fubara made this known after a meeting with the PDP NWC at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Thursday evening.

Naija News reports that the list has been circulating on social media and appeared in some national newspapers on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor reiterated that the decisions made during a previous meeting between the NWC, the Board of Trustees (BOTs), and the PDP Governors’ Forum in Abuja in March still stand.

He further emphasized the party’s stance that the executive officers, whose tenures ended in March, will continue in their respective roles until the NWC-approved three-month extension period expires and new congresses are conducted.

Governor Fubara recalled a letter from the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, dated March 27, 2024, addressed to the Rivers State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Hon Aaron Chukwuemeka, saying that the letter clarified the authentic members of the Caretaker Committees at various levels in Rivers State.

He said the letter had in copy the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum; Deputy National Chairman, South, Taofeek Arapaja; himself; the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Legal Adviser, Ajibade Adeyemi, SAN.

Governor Fubara stressed that the party remains committed to the agreement outlined in the letter and warned against any attempt to change the agreed positions.

He clarified that the party did not remove or replace the names of officers whose tenures were extended for three months, pending possible ratification by the National Executive Committee on April 18.

Fubara condemned the circulated list as a deliberate attempt to cause discord within the party, orchestrated by politicians using public funds to stir unnecessary tension and distract the government from its governance duties.

He urged the affected party officers to remain calm and continue their legitimate duties while warning troublemakers to desist from causing confusion and disunity or face severe consequences.

Fubara also cautioned those listed as Caretaker Committee members against impersonation, stating that anyone caught would face legal consequences for forgery and impersonation.