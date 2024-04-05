No Assassination Attempt Was Made On Agbese – Benue Deputy Speaker, Ogenyi

Advertisement

The Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Lami Danladi Ogenyi, has stated that there was no assassination attempt made on the member representing Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Philip Agbese.

Agbese and his supporters had earlier claimed that he was attacked in Igumale, the headquarters of his own local government area of Ado, during a constituency outreach organised to mark the Easter celebration.

It was also disclosed that the military has arrested those involved in the attack and are currently giving useful information.

However, Ogenyi, who represents Ado State Constituency, said Agbese lied as there was no attempt to assassinate him.

Speaking via a statement by her spokesman, Agbaji Samuel Atsonwu, the Deputy Speaker faulted the claim that her official vehicle was found with one of the culprits.

Ogenyi said, “Our attention have being drawn to a falsified and malicious claim by the HoR member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Fed. Constituency, Hon. Agbese Philip, whereinnhe alleged that there was an attempt to assassinate him during a function at Igumale, the headquarters of Ado Local Government.

“Ordinarily, one would have just laughed over the sham of a publication aimed at causing public unrest, but for the sake of the unsuspecting public, it’s right that we set certain records straight.

“The information we gathered as regarding what transpired was that Agbese, while addressing the crowd at Igumale, started speaking ill of His Excellency and some of the youths, who were bold enough, admonished him to respect the people’s governor. That was their only offence.

“Agbese, whom we feel, might have some connections with the men of the operation Whirl Stroke, uses his power, money and influence with the army to harass the youths whom, in the pictures, were seen being paraded.

“A very fundamental question begging for answer is this – what connects innocent, harmless and armless youths with an assassination attempt on the life of a well guarded HoR member? Isn’t that laughable?

“It’s saddening that Agbese had chosen to tow the path of violence against anyone conceived not to be on his side. Leadership isn’t so and by all standards, his act of abusing power and privilege is condemnable. Rather than helping the youths, the youths are being harassed for their right of association.

“The same way that Agbese traveled home for Easter, so did the Deputy Speaker, Chief Lami, who went round, celebrating Easter with her constituents and everything went fine without any misguiding information. Why then is Agbese’s case different?

“In the false allegation, Agbese claimed that the Deputy Speaker’s official vehicle was found with one of the culprits. Where’s the proof of the vehicle found with one of the culprits? Or is it that Agbese takes the public for a fool ?

“In summary, we strongly advise that the HoR member, Gon. Philip Agbese desist completely from calling the Honourable Deputy Speaker, Chief Lami Danladi Ogenyi, into this kind of petty, blackmailing and undue attention seeking posts.”