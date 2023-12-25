Pray for Tinubu, NASS – Reps Deputy Spokesman Urges Nigerians

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has appealed to citizens to continue to lend their prayers for President Bola Tinubu to enable him to succeed in his responsibility as the country’s president.

He also urged citizens to pray for the National Assembly to enable them to succeed in the task of delivering services to the nation.

Naija News reports that Agbese in his Christmas message, stated that Christians are commanded by the Bible to pray for those in positions of authority on a regular basis.

To celebrate Christmas, Agbese said in a statement on Monday that people’s prayers are greatly appreciated.

He said, “Rather than murmuring, criticising or castigating the people in power, as Christians, we are taught to always pray for our leaders and people in positions of authority and it is only when the leader has peace of mind that he can settle down for the business of governance and administration.

“Since any decision taken from the top has ripple effects on all of us, down the line and to the least person amongst us, we owe it as an obligation to pray for wellness, good judgment, safety, grace and success for the President and all our leaders, across all levels.”

Regarding security, the deputy spokesman expressed gratitude to the military for their achievements against insurgents throughout the region, stating that the days of insurgencies and attacks on buildings of worship and worshipers over the Christmas season are long gone.

Agbese credited this to the enormous efforts made by General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defense Staff, and his colleagues “in their efforts to return Nigeria to near zero insurgencies and banditry.”