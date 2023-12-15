2024 Appropriation Bill: ‘I Always Find It Difficult To Speak About Tinubu’ – Philip Agbese

The Deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Phillip Agbese, has said that he does not consider himself worthy to talk about President Bola Tinubu.

Agbese stated this while reacting to the 2024 Appropriation Bill presented by Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Speaking during an interview with The Sun, Agbese praised the President for putting together the appropriation bill in record time.

He compared his relationship with Tinubu to the character of John the Baptist in the Bible, who did not think he was worthy to lace the shoes of Jesus.

The lawmaker explained that he finds it hard to talk about Tinubu because he is the President of the country.

He insisted that Tinubu is a man of vision and foresight adding that he meant well for the people.

Agbese asserted that every perusal from the Senate and the House of Representatives of the Appropriation Bill has shown that it is indeed the people’s budget.

According to him, “Mr. President is not just on track, but he’s a man who understand clearly why the masses of our country decided to bestow on him the mandate to lead the country at this point in time.

“I always find it very difficult to talk about the President; going to the fact that he is the President and head of one arm of government and we are here. So, it’s just like what happened in the scripture, when John the Baptist said to Jesus Christ that I am not fit to lace the shoes. However, by the authority of my people, those that voted me to be here, I strongly believe that the era of good things happening to all of us has come.

“From every indication and perusal of the document before the various committees of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, it is very obvious that it is indeed the people’s budget.

“The President has done well. Individuals and even our foreign partners, have all commended the President, to say yes, this is indeed a man of vision and man of foresight. That much has been established.”