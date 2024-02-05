People Invited To APC To Come And Eat Are Now Feeling Big – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has said some All Progressives Congress (APC) members invited to “come and eat” are now feeling big.

Agbese said this on Sunday in reaction to the victory of APC’s Terwase Uche as the winner of Saturday’s rerun election for the Guma 1 constituency in the Benue House of Assembly.

Speaking at a party rally on Sunday in Abuja, Agbese said the party won the election because of the leadership of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

The lawmaker added that the ruling party has also seen the difference between genuine party men and those who were invited to come and eat.

He said: “We were in receipt of credible intelligence about high tensioned forces within the party, which should have originally added efforts to support the labour of original APC men and women, led by our Member, RT. Hon. Dickson Tarkighir; but rather, deployed the resources of the party and the collective patrimony of the people to fight the people and sabotage their genuine labour.

“But for the timely guidance and content leadership provided by the leader of the party, Senator George Akume and the state chairman, Comrade Austin Agada, the story would have been different.

“Now, the Benue people have known the truth. The APC as a party has also seen the difference between genuine party men and those who were invited to come and eat.”