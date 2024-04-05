Lamine Yamal Hopes To Score Winning Goal For Barca Against PSG

Advertisement

FC Barcelona right-winger, Lamine Yamal has predicted that he will score the winning goal against Paris Saint Germain in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals stage.

Lamine Yamal is a product of the FC Barcelona youth system and gained promotion to the club’s senior team on July 1, 2023.

Hence, this is the first time the 16-year-old winger is playing in the UEFA Champions League which means that he has never played in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Lamine Yamal who abandoned his ancestral home, Equatorial Guinea, to play for Spain’s national team, said he is excited to be playing in the advanced stage of the Champions League.

When asked to give his prediction on the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between FC Barcelona and PSG, Yamal said the tie would end in his team’s favour.

He said: “I’m very excited. It’s my first quarter-final and it’s a dream to be able to play against them.

“My prediction for the first leg vs. PSG? 1-0 win, I will score the goal.”

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals will take place at Parc des Princes by 8 p.m. on April 10, 2024. The second leg will take place at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys by 8 p.m. on April 16.

Note that Lamine Yamal has scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists in 40 games in all competitions for FC Barcelona so far this season.