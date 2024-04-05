About 30 People Killed As Gunmen Attack Kogi Community

Advertisement

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani militia have reportedly killed scores of people in a recent attack in Kogi State.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that the latest attack happened in Agojeju-Odo, a community in the Omala Local Government Council in Kogi East Senatorial District.

It was gathered that the armed assailants surrounded the community and proceeded to open fire, causing fatalities and setting houses ablaze.

An anonymous community leader, who narrowly escaped the attack, disclosed that the residents were taken by surprise.

At present, 27 bodies have been recovered, and local vigilantes have embarked on a search mission in the surrounding bush for individuals who are unaccounted for.

It was mentioned that rumors of a potential invasion had been circulating for the past three weeks, and the newly appointed Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mark Edibo, had been informed.

Despite assurances of safety and security, the tragic incident unfolded.

“There was a misunderstanding between a young man in Agojeju-Odo with a Fulani herder on his farm after cattles ate up his yam tubers which resulted in a fight; the caretaker chairman intervened.

“Since then, the herders vowed that they will mobilize and get back and there has been apprehension,” Daily Post quoted the source saying.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed the occurrence to newsmen, stating that the Commissioner of Police promptly deployed the tactical squad to the location in order to restore order.

According to SP Aya, the tactical squad consists of Mobile Police, Soldiers, and Vigilante men, and they were dispatched following a distress call. Currently, they are present at the scene.

The Police Spokesman was unable to provide an exact number of casualties. However, he assured me that he would gather the information from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Omala Local Government Council and provide an update.

“As for the figure of dead persons, I can’t confirm now. I will call you after I have spoken with the DPO in charge of Omala, but I know that so many people sustained gunshot injuries,” he said.