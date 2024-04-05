Bobrisky Arrives In Court, Faces Money Laundering, Naira Abuse Charges

Advertisement

Controversial transgender, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Recall that Bobrisky, who was arrested on Wednesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was granted administrative bail on Thursday but couldn’t meet the bail conditions.

The controversial transgender was driven to the Federal High Court premises in Ikoyi, Lagos, around 9 am on Friday in a white Hiace Toyota bus by EFCC operatives under armed police escorts. The anti-graft agency is expected to dock Bobrisky on allegations of money laundering and abuse of Naira.

The transgender was seen in a viral video spraying Naira notes to the floor at a social function where a musician was praising him.

Bobrisky will also be docked before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a six-count charge of allegedly laundering N180 million through his company, Bob Express, and tampering with N490,000 notes by spraying.

While the first four counts of the charge signed by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), alleged that the defendant abused the Naira currency, the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

In the first count, the defendant is accused of tampering with N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos.

In count two, he was also alleged to have tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying it at a social event while dancing between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu.

In count three, Bobrisky sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing in December 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja.

In count four, the EFCC accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

The EFCC said the offence was committed on March 24, 2024, and is contrary to, and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count five, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between September 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express) within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

In count six, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.