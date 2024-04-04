VIDEO: Don’t Worry About Inflation Rate, We Will Bring It Down – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration will do everything possible to bring down the rising inflation rate.

In his address, while hosting the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council to 2024 Ramadan Iftar at the State House on Wednesday, President Tinubu said that even though there is no magic wand to address the many challenging situations, his administration would fix the economic challenges confronting the citizenry.

Naija News reports that Nigeria’s inflation rate has been on a steady rise since the Tinubu administration ended the petrol subsidy regime and unified the exchange rate in 2023.

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released a report indicating that Nigeria’s inflation rose to 31.7 per cent in February 2024—up from 29.9 per cent in the previous month.

Tinubu, however, said that the country’s economy is looking good and that its capacity to generate revenue is getting better.

“It is the hard job that you promised the people of Nigeria when you were campaigning for me, you promised them a good result. Didn’t you? That is it! I have to work for it. No magic wand,” the Nigerian president said.

Tinubu added: “I campaigned on hope, I have to rest on that hope, and push for that hope for the joy of everyone of us.

“The economy is looking good. Don’t worry about that… we know we have the challenge of inflation, it is okay, we will bring it down.

“We are reengineering, our revenue is getting better.”

Tinubu reiterated that Nigeria is gradually regaining its respect and sovereignty around the world.

He said: “Not that we have to go there and hire them to do the job for us, we are doing it ourselves. Whatever is happening to us, we have to solve it by ourselves.

“It is your effort, your thinking, your resourcefulness, your investment, your dedication and hard work that can only get us there.”

Watch the video clip below: