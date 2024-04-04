Sergio Aguero To Return To Football This Summer

Advertisement

Former Manchester City forward, Sergio Aguero, is expected to return to the pitch for a competitive game later this summer for the first time in more than three years.

Recall that Sergio Aguero was forced to retire from professional football in 2021, months after leaving Manchester City for Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona.

The 35-year-old former Argentina international had to retire after developing a heart condition while playing for FC Barcelona. The condition first forced him to be substituted during a league game against Alavés.

Afterwards, Sergio Aguero underwent heart surgery and was advised to stop playing football. He has remained away from football since 2021 until recently, when he was named a participant in “The Soccer Tournament” (TST).

The tournament is expected to take place in Cary, North Carolina, from June 5 to June 10, 2024. It is a 7-on-7, $1 million, winner-take-all event.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Sergio and his team to this year’s field”, TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a statement on Thursday, April 4.

“Not only is he one of the best players of all time, but he’s also one of the fiercest competitors ever.

“He’s coming to Cary to have fun and compete, which is exactly what TST is all about.”