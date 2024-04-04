PDP Stakeholders Pass Vote Of Confidence On Gov Oborevwori, Onyeme, Izeze

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Oginibo, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo.

Naija News understands that the party leaders met during the Easter celebration, which was attended by the Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze.

The event, held at Comrade Izeze’s residence in Oginibo, was also attended by PDP representatives from various Ughievwen communities, including those from the Ewu and Olomu kingdoms.

Leaders and members from Oginibo expressed gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing Comrade Izeze as Commissioner for Works, Highways, and Urban Roads.

Advertisement

A key moment of the celebration was the show of support to the State Governor and other chieftains in the region.

Naija News understands that the top PDP leader in Oginibo, Chief Andrew Desi, moved the motion for the vote of confidence on the governor and praised him for the positive impact of his M.O.R.E Agenda on the lives of Deltans. He described the governor’s administration as one that prioritizes the welfare of the people.

In his speech, Comrade Izeze expressed gratitude to the people for joining him in celebrating Easter Sunday. He emphasized that Gov. Oborevwori’s administration is dedicated to transforming Delta State in an unprecedented manner.

Advertisement

Furthermore, he expressed his appreciation to Gov. Oborevwori for entrusting him with the responsibility of serving in his administration. As the Commissioner for Works, Highways, and Urban Roads, he pledged to work tirelessly to fulfil the objectives of the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda.

The PDP Chairman of Ughelli South, Hon. Michael Oshetigho, expressed his appreciation for Comrade Izeze’s unwavering support to PDP members in Oginibo and Ughelli South. He also mentioned that he, along with other PDP leaders at the Local Government level, took great pride in him.

Furthermore, Hon. Oshetigho commended Gov. Oborevwori for selecting Comrade Izeze as the Commissioner for Works, Highways, and Urban Roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He confidently stated that he had no doubt in his mind that Izeze would contribute significantly to the governor’s M.O.R.E Agenda, as the people of Delta State were already experiencing the positive impact of his role.