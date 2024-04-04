List Of Nigerian Governors Imprisoned For Corruption

Advertisement

Over the years, several Nigerian governors have been convicted and imprisoned for corruption-related offenses.

These cases reflect Nigeria’s broader challenges in combating corruption, particularly in political office.

Here’s a detailed look at some of the Nigerian governors who have been imprisoned for corruption:

1. James Ibori (Delta State) (Tenure: 1999-2007)

– Conviction: James Ibori was convicted of corruption and money laundering charges in the UK in 2012.

He pleaded guilty to embezzling funds estimated at nearly $250 million from Delta State coffers. His conviction was significant, highlighting the extent of political corruption in Nigeria and the role of international cooperation in addressing it.

Ibori was sentenced to 13 years in prison but was released in December 2016 after serving about half of his sentence, due to time already spent in custody and a UK policy that allows prisoners to be released under license after serving half of their sentence.

2. Joshua Dariye (Plateau State) (Tenure: 1999-2007)

– Conviction: Joshua Dariye was found guilty of embezzling state funds amounting to N1.16 billion.

His trial saw twists and turns over the years but ultimately culminated in his conviction in 2018.

The High Court in Abuja sentenced him to 14 years in prison, later reduced to 10 years by the Court of Appeal. His case was notable for the lengthy judicial process and the eventual success in securing a conviction.

3. Jolly Nyame (Taraba State) (Tenure: 1999-2007)

– Conviction: Jolly Nyame was convicted of corruption charges related to the misappropriation of state funds, estimated at N1.64 billion, during his tenure as governor.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison, a landmark judgment that marked one of the high-profile convictions in Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

4. Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia State) (Tenure: 1999-2007)

– Conviction: Orji Uzor Kalu, a serving senator and former governor of Abia State, was convicted in December 2019 for embezzling N7.65 billion from the state.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. However, in May 2020, the Supreme Court nullified Kalu’s conviction on grounds that the judge who convicted him lacked jurisdiction, and he was released from prison.

5. Bala James Ngilari (Adamawa State) (Tenure: 2014-2015)

– Conviction: Bala James Ngilari was convicted in 2017 for violating procurement laws in awarding a contract of N167 million without following due process.

He was sentenced to five years in prison but was later acquitted by the Court of Appeal, which cited a lack of fair hearing in the trial process.