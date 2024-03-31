Corruption: ‘I Will Tell Buhari You Are A Disappointment If I See Him’ – Nabena

Advertisement

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has revealed what he will tell ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari if he meets with him.

In a recent interview, Nabena said he would tell Buhari he is a disappointment, if the ex-president confirmed the corruption cases under his administration.

He further stated that he would advise that Buhari be stripped of his military General status if the former accountant general embezzled billions during his government.

Naija News understands that the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been in the news lately due to corruption cases filed against him by the Federal Government.

Emefiele, however, has distanced himself from the allegations levelled against him by President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Speaking on the corruption claims under the Buhari government, Nabena said in an interview with Sunday Sun, “I will only laugh and ask him if all that we are reading and hearing in the media is true. If he says that they are true, I will tell him that he is a big disappointment.

“If those things we are reading like allegations against Godwin Emefiele, the embezzlement of billions by the former accountant general, actually took place under Buhari’s watch, despite his claim of uprightness, moral rectitude and fighting corruption, I will advise that he should be stripped of his military General status.”