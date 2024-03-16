Corruption, Bad Governance Crippling Nigeria’s Economy, Bakare Laments

The Citadel Global Community Church’s Serving Overseer, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said some Nigerians are being forced to rob warehouses in order to avoid going to bed hungry due to the country’s economic hardships.

In his keynote speech on Friday at the 70th birthday celebration of Pastor Chinedu Ezekwesili, the husband of the former minister of education, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Bakare blamed corruption and poor governance for the current state of the economy.

In the past two weeks, there have been numerous complaints of some Nigerians breaking into warehouses and taking food and other valuables.

Naija News reports that the preacher cautioned that no single institution can eradicate corruption from a nation, adding that Nigerians should not expect the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft institutions to act in isolation.

Bakare said, “Somewhere in the equation, something has to be done, whether in the homes that produce the fabrics or even in the institution of states that have failed to liquidate this criminal enterprise and facilitate alternative pathways for young people; somewhere in the societal equation where corruption and bad governance are crippling the economy, leaving no fewer than 133 million Nigerians in multidimensional poverty and 26.5 million in acute hunger across the country.

“With families going to bed hungry, a citizen is forced to take to the streets and to loot warehouses in their quest for survival. It means somebody has failed in his duty. In other words, somewhere in the governance equation is where we have the real issue. The good news however is that man has the capacity to reverse the situations. With the help of his Creator, man is himself a creator with the ability to recreate his world.

“This is a mission and purpose of every man. No citizen deserves to sleep under the bridge in a nation that has government. Until the righteous people are appointed into office, we are wasting time. There is only one antidote to fight corruption. EFCC and ICPC cannot fight it alone. Anybody that sits on the committee to investigate corruption who is corrupt himself can’t fight corruption in Nigeria.”