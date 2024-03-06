Court Strikes Out FG’s Appeal Against Order Stopping Orji Kalu, Slok Money Laundering Re-trial

An appeal filed by the Federal Government against the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which prohibited the reopening of the trial of former Abia Governor, Orji Kalu and his firm, Slok Nigeria Ltd on money laundering charges, has been struck out by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Naija News understands that in two separate judgments, a three-member appellate court panel declared the Federal Government’s appeals incompetent.

Justice Joseph Oyewole, who authored and read the lead judgments in both appeals, upheld the objection raised by Kalu and Slok.

The court determined that the records of appeal in both cases were not properly compiled and certified in accordance with the Court of Appeal’s Rules and Section 104 of the Evidence Act.

Furthermore, the court emphasized that even if the breach of the court’s rule was disregarded, it could not ignore the non-compliance with the mandatory provision of the Evidence Act.

The court noted that the official from the trial court who certified the records failed to indicate their designation as required by the Evidence Act.

According to Lawyer representing the Federal Government, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, the court’s decision means that the appellant will submit new appeals, allowing the appellate court to address the substance of the case.

These appeals were filed against the September 29, 2021, judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which prohibited the Federal Government from further prosecuting Kalu and Slok, Naija News understands.

This decision was based on a previous judgment by the Supreme Court that declared the proceedings leading to their earlier trial and conviction as void.