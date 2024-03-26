EFCC Arraigns Two Over Alleged N2.7 Billion Money Laundering In Lagos

One Akeem Adekunle and Kayode Olusola Ayodeji are currently being tried in Lagos for alleged money laundering of N2.7 billion.

Naija News understands that the suspects were arraigned before Justice I.O.Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday, March 25, 2024, by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspects faced an amended three-count charge related to money laundering and conspiracy to launder funds amounting to N2,737,784,800.00 (Two Billion Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira).

One of the counts against them reads: “That you, Akeem Adekunle, Kayode Olusola Ayodeji, Odunayo Rashiday Popoola (at large) and Afolabi Olushola Sunday a.k.a. ‘Asiwaju Something’ (at large), between 21st September 2023 and 4th October 2023, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: transferring property derived from illegal act to the tune of N2,737,784,800.00 (Two Billion Seven Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty-Four Thousand, Eight Hundred Naira) from the unlawful activity of Afolabi Olushola Sunday, with the aim of disguising the illegal origin of same”.

Another count reads: “That you, Akeem Adekunle, sometime in June 2023 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured one Esther Titilayo to open an Access Bank account with the intent of promoting Afolabi Olushola Sunday, a.k.a. ‘Asiwaju Something’ in carrying on of unlawful activity to wit: Stealing.”

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

In light of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, S. I. Suleiman, requested a trial date and also urged that the defendants be detained in the correctional centre.

When the counsel representing the first defendant, Grace Adenubi, requested the court to postpone the matter in order to file a bail application on behalf of her client, the Judge expressed disapproval towards her request.

The counsel for the second defendant, C.V. Nwagbara, did not present a formal bail application to the court. Consequently, she requested a short date to allow her to file it.

Having listened to both parties, Justice Ijelu adjourned the case until May 6, 2024, for the commencement of the trial and also directed that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional facility.