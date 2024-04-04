Five Arrested As Nigerian Navy Discovers Illegal Fuel Depot In Lagos

Advertisement

Five individuals were reportedly arrested on Tuesday after the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft discovered an illegal fuel depot at No 3 Silver Bird Road, Ilasun Lekki, Lagos State.

According to the spokesperson for NNS Beecroft, Lieutenant Hussaini Ibrahim, the syndicate leader, Ahmed Ariyo and four others were apprehended in a private apartment where they were found engaging in illicit activities.

Naija News understands that the latest arrest and discovery was announced during a press briefing yesterday by the Commander of NNS Beecroft, Commodore Rafiu Taye Oladejo.

In a statement made available to journalists, Ibrahim quoted Commodore Oladejo as having disclosed that the illegal fuel depot was uncovered following credible intelligence received about suspicious activities at Elegushi Beach.

This information prompted the deployment of the NNS Beecroft Quick Response Team to the area, which resulted in the successful discovery and arrest of the suspects.

Commodore Oladejo further disclosed that the illegal fuel depot consisted of 8 storage tanks, each with a capacity of 50,000 litres, holding approximately 57,000 litres of AGO.

He noted that a tanker containing about 7,000 litres and a bus with 30 jerry cans filled with around 1,500 litres were also found at the site.

The total quantity of AGO discovered amounts to approximately 65,000 litres, valued at around 89 million Naira based on the current price of AGO (₦1,350).

In assessing the storage capacity of the facility located in the apartment, the Commander stated that if the 8 storage tanks were filled with AGO, it would total about 400,000 litres, equivalent to roughly 500 million Naira.

He also mentioned that initial investigations indicated that the suspects may have obtained the products through pipeline vandalism, illegal vendors at sea, and other illicit methods along the coastline.

Commodore Oladejo emphasized that NNS Beecroft will continue its efforts to combat oil theft and other criminal activities as instructed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu.

He reassured law-abiding citizens that NNS Beecroft is dedicated to eradicating all forms of maritime crimes in the Lagos maritime environment to promote socioeconomic growth.

Finally, the Commander handed over the suspects, products, and the facility to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for further investigation and potential prosecution.