Delta Varsity Undergraduate ‘Disappears’ In Edo

A 19-year-old 200-level Business Administration student of Delta State University of Science and Technology, Faith Omodon, has been declared missing in Edo State.

Naija News learnt that the residents of the Iru Egbede community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State are grieving over Omodon’s sudden disappearance, last seen on March 30 after leaving home for her father’s farm.

Confirming Omodon’s disappearance, her father, Edward, in an interview with Punch, said the incident occurred during the Iru National Conference.

He said, “We usually have the conference at this time of the year. We were seated inside the community hall when we heard loud wailing outside that my daughter was missing.

“She had left for the farm earlier that morning with a motorbike taking her breakfast with her.”

Also speaking on the incident, the head of the village vigilante group, Ikpoba Johnbull, said he and his men followed the girl’s mother to the farm as soon as the news of her disappearance broke.

Johnbull said the vigilante group combed the farm and two neighbouring villages, but Omodun was not found.

He added, “We immediately mobilised and combed the area up to Izighiri and Uwumuwe, two neighbouring villages, but could not find any trace of her.

“We only found the leftover in her flask. We informed our neighbouring vigilante groups as we spent that night inside the bushes, but there was no result.

“We then advised Omodon to formally report a case of missing person at the Abudu Police Division.”

The Edo Divisional Police Officer, Iyayi Kenneth, confirmed that the incident was reported at the station.

He added, “We have transferred the case to the state police command for further investigation.”