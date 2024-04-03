Kaduna: Gunman Arrested With Nigerian Army General’s Complimentary Card, AK-47, Others

Advertisement

A gunman has been found in possession of a complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed the arrest of the individual who was discovered with the card in a wallet that also contained a bank ATM card and other items.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, said the latest arrest marks a significant achievement in crime prevention and detection.

Hassan noted that the suspect, who is believed to be involved in armed robbery, was apprehended, and his operational weapon, an AK47 rifle, was subsequently recovered.

The success of this operation was attributed to the prompt action taken by the police operatives, who acted on credible intelligence received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos Division.

The intelligence report was received on March 24, 2024, at approximately 2030 hours, Naija News learnt.

The police press release noted: “According to a report received from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maraban Jos Division, on March 24, 2024, at about 20:30 hours, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives arrested one Salim Aliyu, a 22 years old resident of Badarawa Kwaru in Kaduna North, Kaduna State in possession of one AK47 rifle with Breach No. 01585, along with three rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunitions.

“Equally, other items recovered from the said suspect include; a Nigerian Immigration Service camouflage singlet and face cap, a sharp knife, a flier, a desert handbag, a wallet containing a First Bank ATM card, a complimentary card belonging to a Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. During interrogation, the suspect, Aliyu confessed to being on robbery mission to Maraban Jos.

“This successful operation underscores the Kaduna State Police Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.”