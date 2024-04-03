Assailants Slaughter 80-Year-Old Man, Wife In Abuja

Advertisement

An 80-year-old man, identified as Adebola Ezekiel, and his wife, Abiodun Ezekiel, have been murdered in their apartment in the Apo area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Monday at the Apo Legislative Quarters in the Apo area of the FCT around 11 pm.

The couple were found dead in their home as the assailants reportedly used a dagger to slit their throats.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters on the tragic incident said one of the windows of the apartment was forced open, and the remains of the deceased were afterwards found in a pool of blood.

The source said, “One of the man’s sons called someone in the area to help him check on his parents who had not been picking his calls. The door was locked when the person got there, and the son ordered him to break the door to the house to find out what was happening.

“One of the windows was forced opened and the remains of the deceased were found in pool of blood.”

Confirming the incident, the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, personally visited the crime scene and ordered an immediate investigation into the murder.

She said, “We confirm the incident happened, and the Commissioner of Police personally visited the crime scene,

“He directed the CID to commence a discreet investigation into the incident immediately. The outcome will be communicated to you.”