Top Leaders Absent At South-East APC Stakeholders Meeting

Some prominent leaders were noticeably absent at the South-East All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held today in Owerri, Imo State.

Naija News reports that the meeting was led by the National Chairman of the ruling party, Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Enukwu.

During his address, the APC national chairman urged members of the party in the South-East to forgive themselves and reconcile in the interest of the party.

Those absent at the parley included former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Labour Minister Chris Ngige, 2023 Governorship candidate of APC in Abia Chief Ikechi Emenike, former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, former Ebonyi State Governor and current Works and Housing Minister Dave Umahi, and Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by his deputy.

However, ministers from the South East who attended were the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; Minister of Statw for Labour and Productivity, Nkeiru Onyejeocha; and Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.

Also at the event were former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim; Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Senator Ostia Izunaso; the member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency, Chike Okafor; former governorship candidate in Imo state, Uche Nwosu; five state chairmen of the APC in the South East region among others.

In his speech, Matins Azubuike, representing the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, expressed his satisfaction with the display of unity and support for the progress of the South-East region.

He emphasized the importance of patience as President Bola Tinubu’s policies gradually yield positive outcomes.

He reiterated that the enactment of the South East Development Commission bill aims to revitalize the South-East.

Azubuike said it is imperative for all stakeholders in the South-East to collaborate and contribute towards the triumph of the party.

Senator Izunaso, who spoke on behalf of over 18 senators and House of Representatives members, who attended the event said: “APC has seven senators, also in the House of Representatives, we have 12 members across the South-East zone. Why we have been able to still talk about the APC was because Hope Uzodimma was supporting them. We thank Uzodimma for making APC strong in Imo State and the five states of the APC.”

On his part, the National Vice Chairman of APC, South East zone, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, said: “It is a crucial meeting. After the presidential election, we saw the winning in Imo, where we scored 27 over 27, which has given us bragging rights. We also won at the Ebonyi off-season election. We need structural funding because of the debt we owe so that we can function well. One of the challenges is that some of our officeholders have given appointments to more opposition members. We appeal that our officeholders should focus more on the empowerment of our APC members.”

“The mantra of our president is renewed hope, and the name of our governor, Hope Uzodimma, is resounding to the name renewed hope. We know where we are coming from, we have to endure the pains and have hope we are coming out. We will soon come out of it,” Vanguard quoted the APC chieftain saying.