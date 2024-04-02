Tinubu Inherited Worst Economic Challenge – Karimi

Advertisement

The Senator representing Kogi West District, Sunday Karimi, has said President Bola Tinubu inherited a worse economy from his predecessor.

The Kogi West Senator said the President has been managing the worst economic challenges since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

He stated this at the maiden edition of Igbaruku Day held in Igbaruku-Okeri, Yagba West Local Council in Kogi State, at the weekend.

Karimi said that the Tinubu-led administration has shown commitment towards rebuilding the economy and transforming it into a strong and self-sufficient one.

The lawmaker said that the process of achieving economic recovery should be seen as a collective effort by the government and the people.

He, therefore, charged the citizens to be patriotic and committed to the development of their communities and the nation.

Karimi stated that when the citizens play their part, the economic challenges being faced by the current administration will be reasonably addressed within the short term.

He said, “The government of Tinubu inherited a bad, in fact, the worst, situation so far. Tinubu met the average Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 1.8 per cent. In terms of the inflation rate, the four-year average preceding the administration of Tinubu was 15.1 per cent. But the Tinubu government is not resting on its oars. They are working tirelessly every day to find solutions to the problems.”