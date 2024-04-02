Suspected Motorcycle Thief Lynched In Kwara

Advertisement

A suspected motorcycle thief has been lynched in the Apalara community in Ilọrin West LGA of the Kwara State.

Naija News learnt that a source who spoke with Daily Trust on the incident said the deceased was apprehended after a failed attempt to stab the owner of the commercial motorcycle from the back.

It is unclear what led to the altercation between the bike owner and the suspected thief; the source added that the suspect was beaten to death.

A source said, “The suspect was apprehended after a failed attempt to stab the commercial motorcycle’s owner from the back. They both fell and the suspect tried to run with the bike but was given a hot chase by residents who used every available object around to beat him until he died.”

Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the spokeswoman of the state’s command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the suspect was confirmed dead when the police rushed him to the hospital.

Meanwhile, an unidentified 15-year-old girl, was electrocuted within Olomore Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Naija News gathered that the incident occurred approximately at 11:50pm on Sunday while the girl was in the process of fetching water from a well situated in the estate.

Advertisement

During a power outage in the compound, the girl left to fetch water, but it was learned that power was restored while she was in the process of fetching the water.

Upon the restoration of power, it was alleged that the teenager was electrocuted by a live cable from the pumping machine situated inside the well.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the girl’s death when reached for clarification on Monday, stating that a doctor on duty had verified it.

Advertisement