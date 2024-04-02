Sunday Igboho Denies Political Ties, Calls For Action In Yoruba Lands

Advertisement

A prominent Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, widely known as Sunday Igboho, has refuted claims of political alliances and reaffirmed his commitment to the Yoruba cause.

Through his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, Igboho emphasized the need to reclaim Yoruba lands, particularly highlighting the situation in Ekiti State, where incidents of violence and displacement have occurred.

Igboho’s statement conveyed a strong message of resistance against what he perceives as Fulani dominance over Yoruba farmlands, stating, “It is after we recover our farmlands from Fulani that we will know the next step.”

In a call for justice, Igboho demanded the release of Popoola Iyiola, an elderly man arrested in Oyo State amid conflicts with Fulani residents.

He appealed to the Oyo State Commissioner of Police for Iyiola’s swift release, signalling a critical point of contention in the ongoing ethnic and land dispute.

The agitation has intensified in areas like Fiditi in Ilora, where Fulani residents have been warned to leave.

Igboho urged Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to step in and called on Nigerian security forces to restore peace and order in the region.

Highlighting the broader context of tension between Yoruba locals and Fulani herders in the southwest, Igboho encouraged his supporters to proactively defend their communities against herder attacks.

He advocated for a united front among South-Westerners to form a regional security force dedicated to protecting their land and people.