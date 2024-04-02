Jungle Justice: Police Send Stern Warning To Nigerians

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has issued a strong caution against the practice of jungle justice in the country.

Naija News reports that the force gave this warning in a statement released on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement highlighted the detrimental effects on the administration of justice and the rule of law.

Jungle justice, which involves individuals taking matters into their own hands, has received widespread condemnation for undermining the criminal justice system and perpetuating violence and lawlessness.

The latest warning from the force was coming following a recent incident in Lagos State where a security guard named Agunbiade Adekunle allegedly killed and burned a vandal.

Adejobi confirmed that the guard has been apprehended and will face charges of murder in court.\

The police spokesperson stressed that such actions impede the smooth investigation and prosecution of cases, ultimately undermining the rule of law.

He urged the public to refrain from engaging in mob actions, extrajudicial killings, and other forms of vigilantism.

Adejobi emphasized that jungle justice is a criminal act and a serious violation of human rights, leading to a cycle of violence and weakening the authority of legitimate institutions.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, promoting fair and transparent legal processes, and rejecting vigilantism in favour of civilized and democratic principles.

He urged communities to collaborate within the legal system to ensure justice is served and to avoid actions that foster fear, prejudice, and injustice.