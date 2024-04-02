Nine Abducted Delta Students Regain Freedom

Advertisement

Nine students who were abducted along the East-West Road in Ughelli, Delta State, have been rescued by the state police command.

Naija News has earlier reported that a group of gunmen believed to be Fulani herdsmen abducted an unidentified group of students in Delta State.

Reports revealed that the students were travelling along the East-West in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, where the assailants attacked and whisked them away to an unknown location.

The students were taken in a Sienna vehicle on Friday while returning from Calabar at the Evwreni axis of the East-West Road.

A security source who confirmed the incident to journalists mentioned that the Sienna carrying the students from Calabar in Cross River State was seized on Friday night at the Evwreni axis, with the kidnappers demanding a ransom of N10 million.

Further reports revealed that the bus driver was not hurt in the process of the abduction.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, while confirming the development, wrote on his X handle late Monday, “All nine of the victims have regained their freedom pls.”

At the time of filing this report, it is uncertain if a ransom was paid to secure the freedom of the students.