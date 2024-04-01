Ondo Gov Election: APC To Begin Vetting Of Aspirants’ Documents Ahead Of Primary

Advertisement

All individuals aspiring for the governorship position under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have been requested to submit their credentials for evaluation prior to the primary election.

Naija News understands that this request was made by the legal directorate of the APC.

This exercise is to prepare for the party’s governorship primary scheduled for April 20 in the state.

A letter from the party’s National Legal Adviser, Professor Kana, titled ‘Ondo State Gubernatorial Primary 2024: Notice of Submission of Credentials/Documents for Vetting to the Legal Department of the All Progressives Congress by all Aspirants,’ has been sent out, demanding the credentials of all aspirants.

In the letter, the party’s legal counsel noted that the directive “is to enable the Vetting Committee to adequately conduct due diligence on all submitted documents before the date of sighting for a thorough report to the Screening Committee.”

The party is said to have scheduled the vetting of physical documents for April 5 – 10, 2024.

Ahead of this, the party has warned the aspirants to avoid utterances that could heat up the polity.

“The focus of the party is to support a conducive atmosphere for the electoral exercise so that the most popular aspirant can emerge as the party’s candidate,” Vanguard quoted the APC publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, to have said.