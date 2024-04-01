Man Apprehended For Defiling Underage Boy In Rivers

Advertisement

Members of a local vigilante group in the Okujagu community in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have apprehended a suspect for sexually molesting an underage boy.

The suspect, identified as Chigozie Okpara, was arrested on Sunday.

A resident in the area told Punch that the suspect, aged 40, often lured his unsuspecting victims into his house with food and snacks before defiling them.

The source said that during interrogation by the vigilante, the man confessed that he is a homosexual and that he has been carrying out the act while he was living in Lagos State before relocating to Port Harcourt two years ago.

It was gathered that luck ran out on him when he was making out with one of his victims who was screaming in his room, and the noise attracted residents of the area who alerted the vigilante group.

The source said one of the vigilantes narrated how they picked the suspect, saying, “He lured the boy into his house and was doing the thing and the boy was screaming.

“So that was how they called our (vigilante) attention, and we went there and broke into the house and saw them (the man and his victim).

“That night, we took him and handed him over to the police. He is in police custody now.”

A video cited by the aforementioned publication showed the moment the vigilante and some residents were interrogating the suspect.

The man who said he hails from Imo State said, “This particular boy I knew from where I’m doing security work at the JDP roundabout along Odili Road in Port Harcourt.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect, who is already in custody, would be prosecuted.

Iringe-Koko said, “Yes, I can confirm the incident. The suspect has been arrested and is presently in our custody.

“Investigation is ongoing. The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal and Intelligence Department. We will ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.”