God Told Me Tinubu’s Administration Will Last Eight Years – David Umahi

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, David Umahi, has claimed that God told him specifically that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would last for eight years.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, was sworn in as Nigeria’s president in May 2023 and is currently serving his first year of a four-year term.

With barely a year in office, Umahi, who previously served as the governor of Ebonyi State, remains hopeful about Tinubu’s prospects for re-election when Nigerians cast their votes in 2027, which is more than three years from the present time.

During a recent interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Umahi asserted that it was God who brought Tinubu to power, and He (God) has assured him that the incumbent administration ‘born of God’ will last eight years.

Umahi said: “You must know that the coming onboard of Mr President is divine. When God starts a thing, He completes it.

“So, I strongly believe and I am persuaded to let you know that God told me that this administration will last eight years because this administration is born of God.

“You can see the miracle that Mr President is doing through the inspiration of God Almighty who brought him to right all the wrongs,” the minister noted on the show.

“So, we are taking back this country and giving back this country to Nigerians and that’s what Mr President has come to do and we are just there to give him support.”

The minister also mentioned that the repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge is almost finished, with 99 per cent of it already completed.

He also stated that the bridge will be reopened to the public soon once the remaining work is done.

“When you talk about the total rehabilitation of the bridge, you talk about the deck.

“Mr President has released the money and I can say that 99 per cent of the project is done. But what is to be done is additional work: we are putting up solar lights; we are replacing the generator lights with solar lights

“We are putting up CCTV both on top of the bridge and under the bridge because the president told me that part of the problem we are having is people who are illegally mining the sand. And I agree with him. I have seen it. They even go as far as destroying the concrete to anchor their small boats.

“The top of the deck is completed,” Umahi added, noting that main markings are still in progress.