Edo PDP Chairman Recounts Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den

The chairman of the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, has detailed the challenges he encountered while in captivity.

Recall that six armed individuals kidnapped Aziegbemi as he arrived at his home following a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki at the government house on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11 pm.

After spending 11 days in the kidnappers’ hideout, the PDP chieftain was eventually released on March 26, 2024.

Naija News understands that his abductors had initially demanded a ransom of N500 million for his release, although the exact amount paid remains undisclosed.

During a visit from the state’s deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, for Easter celebrations at his Benin City residence on Sunday, Aziegbemi recounted the challenging moments he faced while in captivity.

The politician expressed hope that nobody else would have to endure such a harrowing experience as he had with the kidnappers.

“I would not wish anyone, even my worst enemies, to go through the ordeal I had in the kidnappers’ den,” he said.

Shaibu expressed gratitude to God for the safe return of the chairman from the hands of kidnappers, as he was joined by friends and political associates during the visit.

The deputy governor emphasized that his visit was to celebrate Easter with the chairman, highlighting his strong connection with Aziegbemi’s family.

“We came to celebrate Easter with our chairman and also thank God for his safe return home from the den of kidnappers.

“I had a personal bond with the family of Aziegbemi. Don’t forget I am the godfather to Aziegbemi’s twin babies,” Daily Post quoted Shaibu saying.