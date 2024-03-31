‘Tinubu’s Administration Deliberately Pushed Dollar Close To N2000’ – Ex-APC Spokesman

Advertisement

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu’s government of deliberately pushing the dollar to N2000 before allowing it to crash.

Nabena made this claim during an interview with Sunday Sun, when asked if Nigerians should praise President Tinubu for the dollar crash.

According to Nabena, it is wrong for Nigerians to praise the current administration because the currency has not crashed to the amount they met when they took over power.

He further stated that President Tinubu-led government will continue to allow the Dollar to crash until it gets to the rate they want to use to impress Nigerians.

Nabena said, “It is wrong to clap for Tinubu on the recent appreciation of Naira over the Dollars. Before we start counting it as an achievement, we should ask how much his administration met in dollars and how much the current exchange is now. The appreciation is manipulated.

“They know the target they want to peg it and they may have deliberately pushed it close to N2,000 before allowing it to crash. It will continue to crash until it gets to the rate they want to use to impress Nigerians. If he wants Nigerians to clap for him he should first return it to the rate he met it.”