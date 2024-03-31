APC Suspends Women Leader For Defending El-Rufai, Attacking Gov Sani’s Aide

Advertisement

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of Maryam Suleiman, its state women’s leader.

In a letter dated March 31st, signed by the APC chairman and secretary of Badarawa/Malali ward, Ali Maishago and Zakkah Bassahuwa, respectively, the party accused Suleiman of gross misconduct

It was stated that the party chieftain was punished for defaming the character of Governor Uba Sani, and for unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the governor.

Furthermore, Suleiman was accused of sending individuals to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.

Advertisement

The letter emphasized that the actions of the women leader are in violation of Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC constitution. The party has decided that the suspension will remain in effect indefinitely until the allegations are thoroughly investigated.

Naija News reports that in a widely circulated video delivered in the Hausa language, the APC women leader expressed criticism towards Governor Sani’s remarks regarding the significant debt burden left by the previous administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Governor Sani had disclosed during a town hall meeting on Saturday that he inherited a debt burden of $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the El-rufai administration.

Advertisement

This, he said, has resulted in the current government’s inability to pay workers’ salaries due to deductions from the federal allocation.

In response to the governor’s remarks, the APC women leader criticized Governor Sani for maladministration in a video posted on social media. She cautioned him against blaming El-rufai for his shortcomings.