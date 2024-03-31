APC Has Failed Nigerians – Party’s Ex-Spokesman, Nabena

Advertisement

A former Deputy National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has alleged that the ruling party has failed Nigerians.

In an interview with Sunday Sun, Nabena lamented that the APC failed in its promises to Nigerians when it sought to take over power from the People’s Democratic Party in 2015.

According to Nabena, the current exchange rate under the administration of President Bola Tinubu confirms that the ruling party has failed.

The APC chieftain, reacting to the state of things under his party’s leadership, said, “Sincerely speaking, and if I should tell you the truth, based on the propaganda and the tension we gave the PDP, I thought that all our promises were supposed to have come to reality.

“If we base our judgment on the promises we gave Nigerians, I will say that we have really failed the country. We didn’t keep any part of the promises. For example, even the incumbent was part of the promise we gave to Nigerians in 2015 that we would make the exchange rate one dollar to one naira. The current exchange rate confirms that we have failed the country.

“Based on other indices and campaign promises we have failed to keep, I will admit that we have failed Nigerians, just like the PDP failed for the 16 years it was in charge, starting from 1999 to 2015. There is no difference between PDP and APC in terms of failing Nigeria.

“Yes, the current administration is still less than one year old, but we may have to wait to see if they can perform magic. My concern is that the same strong forces and elements against the government are all still there. They are the same people that feel that the government belongs to them. They are the same strong and greedy elements that feel that they must always be in the corridors of power.”