Peter Obi Speaks On Dumping LP For SDP

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has refuted claims of dumping the party for another party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that there are speculations that the former Governor of Anambra State is planning to dump the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) due to its ongoing crisis.

But in a chat with Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday, Obi said he’s still an LP member and will never be involved in anti-party activities.

He said: “I am still a member of the Labour Party, and I don’t and will never do anti-party.”

Speaking further, the former Anambra governor also backed the call for a structure for the ‘Obidient’ movement, which is the name of his followers.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process,” he added.

Recall the LP has been in crisis in recent times with many of its supporters calling for a proper restructuring of the party ahead of 2027.

LP Crisis: Why I Shunned National Convention – Peter Obi

Meanwhile, Obi has opened up on the reason he ignored the party’s national convention in Anambra State.

Obi said he decided not to attend the convention because the party leadership under Julius Abure failed to consult widely with key party stakeholders before embarking on it.

He stressed the need for the right thing to be done to salvage the party, adding that he is more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

