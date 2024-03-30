LP Crisis: Why I Shunned National Convention – Peter Obi

Advertisement

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has opened up on the reason he ignored the party’s national convention in Anambra State.

Obi said he decided not to attend the convention because the party leadership under Julius Abure failed to conduct wide consultation with key stakeholders of the party before embarking on the said convention.

The LP chieftain stated this while addressing Nigerians on X Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Friday.

He stressed the need for the right thing to be done to salvage the party, adding that he is more passionate about building a new Nigeria than building a new Labour Party.

“We promised to build Nigeria, we did not promise to build a New Labour Party,” Obi said.

He also threw his weight behind the call for a structure for the ‘Obidient’ movement.

“It is the standard practice around the world where movements form themselves into blocs and are part of the political process,” he added.

Naija News reports that two factional groups, respectively led by Julius Abure and Apapa Lamidi, have been claiming supremacy.

Also, the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC is against Abure’s leadership of the party

However, Abure was reelected during the controversial national convention organized in Anambra State.

