‘I’m Not The Worst Man In The World’ – Kwam1 Speaks On Snatching Girlfriend Of Ex-Drummer, Kunle

Advertisement

Nigerian fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1, has debunked the allegation of snatching the girlfriend of his ex-drummer, Ayanlowo Ayokunle.

Naija News reports that Kwam1 has been trading words with Kunle, who had worked for him for 32 years.

Earlier this week, Kunle, in a video that made rounds online, accused Kwam1 of snatching his girlfriend in Paris and sleeping with many women.

However, during an interactive session with Legit, the singer said he had never met the lady he was being accused of snatching but only heard about her when she was arrested at the border in Paris.

Advertisement

Responding to the accusation of dealing with many women, Kwam1 said he is not a saint, adding that most ladies throw themselves at him.

He said, I am not claiming to be a saint but I am not as bad as people have painted me in terms of women. Not that I go for all these women they have accused me of dating. Some of these women even throw themselves at me. I know I am not the worst man in the world.”

Kwam1’s son, who was also at the meeting, defended his father, stressing that the lady Kunle accused his father of snatching was his girlfriend in Lagos before travelling abroad.

Advertisement

He said, “The lady in question was my girlfriend. I always took him to Ayankunle’s house. That was how he knew the lady.

“My dad never met the lady while I was dating her. He didn’t even know about it until this night when we were talking about it. Ayankunle is only trying to call a dog a bad name in other to hang it.”