Five Key Matches To Determine Premier League Title Race

As the Premier League season nears its end, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are fighting hard for the title, making the competition very exciting.

Arsenal is currently leading the league, with Liverpool close behind in second place on goal difference and City just one point behind them in third place.

Highlighting the decisive encounters of the campaign, AFP Sport narrows down five matches that could ultimately decide the destiny of this season’s Premier League champions.

These are the five games that will decide the Premier League title race:

Manchester City v Arsenal, March 31

The upcoming match at the Etihad Stadium after the international break stands as a pivotal moment in the title race.

A third defeat to Arsenal this season could potentially derail City’s hopes of securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Arsenal’s previous victories over City, including a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in October and a triumph in the Community Shield in August, highlight the challenge Pep Guardiola’s side faces.

Despite Arsenal’s resurgence with eight consecutive league wins, City maintains an impressive unbeaten streak of 22 matches across all competitions and has remained undefeated at home since November 2022.

Manchester City v Aston Villa, April 3

As City aims to clinch a crucial win against Arsenal, they’ll find little time for celebration, with top-four contenders Aston Villa scheduled to visit the Etihad just three days later.

Villa, enjoying a surprisingly robust season and eyeing their first Champions League qualification since their European triumphs, currently hold fourth place in the standings.

Unai Emery’s team dealt City a blowback in December with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Leon Bailey’s late goal.

Since then, City has remained undefeated, while Villa has managed to hold onto their top-four position despite pressure from Tottenham.

Manchester United v Liverpool, April 7

Liverpool will embark on a determined journey to Old Trafford, fueled by the desire to avenge their heart-wrenching 4-3 defeat against their arch-rivals in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Despite holding leads of 2-1 and 3-2 towards the end of regular and extra time, Jurgen Klopp’s squad faltered, allowing Amad Diallo’s last-minute winner to crush their quadruple aspirations.

Nevertheless, as Klopp’s final season approaches its conclusion, Liverpool still has the opportunity to bid him a memorable farewell by securing the Premier League and Europa League titles, in addition to their recent League Cup triumph in February.

Achieving a victory at Old Trafford, a feat not accomplished since 2021, becomes imperative for Liverpool as they strive to match Manchester United’s illustrious record of 20 English league titles.

Tottenham v Arsenal, April 28

With a rich history of intense rivalry between them, the upcoming north London derby promises an added intensity as both Arsenal and Tottenham vie for supremacy.

Arsenal’s historic league victories at White Hart Lane in 1971 and 2004 remain etched in memory, and a win in the rebuilt stadium could propel them closer to another title.

Despite Arsenal’s recent dominance in the derby, Tottenham, under the attack-minded management of Ange Postecoglou, are rejuvenated and determined to secure a top-four finish.

As the stage is set for this fiercely contested encounter, fans can expect both teams to leave no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Aston Villa v Liverpool, May 11

While Liverpool secured a convincing 3-0 victory against Villa at Anfield in September, they anticipate facing a tougher challenge in the upcoming rematch.

As Klopp prepares for his last away league game as Liverpool’s manager, he aims for a fourth consecutive win at Villa Park.

The memory of Villa’s 7-2 victory over Liverpool in 2020, prompting Klopp to acknowledge his team’s struggle, looms large.

With the possibility of clinching their first title in four years, Liverpool cannot afford to repeat such a collapse.

Judgement Day

If the title contenders are still level after those matches, the season’s climax on May 19 unfolds with Arsenal hosting Everton, Manchester City facing West Ham, and Liverpool taking on Wolves. This ultimate showdown will determine the ultimate victor.